David Ross AND Lady Antebellum at the DWTS Finals!

May 15, 2017 10:35 PM

HE. DID. IT!!!!!!

After a historic season with the Chicago Cubs, David Ross has gone on to have another extremely impressive season on Dancing With The Stars!!

Although he has done wonderfully, he got the lowest score during Monday’s semi-finals… but because the COUNTRY is behind him, he got more votes, meaning HE is going to the Finals while Simone Biles went home!!!

A quick recap…

Everyone was rooting for him, OBVIOUSLY.

And they did a KILLER TANGO!

No seriously, KILLER.

Did we mention how GREAT they look as well?!?!

There also was the hilarious tidbit that to help keep his butt tucked in, during practice Julianne Hough made him put a LEMON BETWEEN HIS BUTT CHEEKS. It worked though, he got some lemonade out of that lemon.

And now we find out that LADY ANTEBELLUM will be one of the musical performers for the finals!!!

DOES IT GET BETTER THAN THIS?!?!?!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live