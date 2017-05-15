David Ross AND Lady Antebellum at the DWTS Finals!

HE. DID. IT!!!!!!

After a historic season with the Chicago Cubs, David Ross has gone on to have another extremely impressive season on Dancing With The Stars!!

Although he has done wonderfully, he got the lowest score during Monday’s semi-finals… but because the COUNTRY is behind him, he got more votes, meaning HE is going to the Finals while Simone Biles went home!!!

A quick recap…

Everyone was rooting for him, OBVIOUSLY.

And they did a KILLER TANGO!

No seriously, KILLER.

Did we mention how GREAT they look as well?!?!

There also was the hilarious tidbit that to help keep his butt tucked in, during practice Julianne Hough made him put a LEMON BETWEEN HIS BUTT CHEEKS. It worked though, he got some lemonade out of that lemon.

And now we find out that LADY ANTEBELLUM will be one of the musical performers for the finals!!!

DOES IT GET BETTER THAN THIS?!?!?!