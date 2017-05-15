David Ross is going to the Dancing With The Stars FINALS!!!

YOU READ THAT RIGHT!!!! David Ross was a part of the World Champion Chicago Cubs team last year, and now he’s poised to win ANOTHER award — and an unlikely one (originally thought) at first. Grandpa Rossy has wowed viewers nationwide with his impressive dance skills and has now found himself in the FINALS!!!

Everyone was rooting for him, OBVIOUSLY.

And they did a KILLER TANGO!

No seriously, KILLER.

Did we mention how GREAT they look as well?!?!

Although he had the lowest score of the night, he had the most fan support. Meaning that Simone Biles, although having a perfect score, is the one going home.

There also was the hilarious tidbit that to help keep his butt tucked in, during practice Julianne Hough made him put a LEMON BETWEEN HIS BUTT CHEEKS. It worked though, he got some lemonade out of that lemon.

