Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are taking place in Las Vegas less than a week from now.
Next to the GRAMMYS, this is music’s biggest night. Filled with awards, jaw-dropping moments and memorable collaborations, here’s everything you need to know about it.
- The Billboard Music Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 on ABC.
- The Red Carpet coverage will be streamed live on Twitter @BBMAs and will be hosted by Chris Daughtry, Jessie James Decker, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Laura Marano and Sirius XM’s Sway Calloway.
- Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris will host the official award show; this mark Luda’s fourth year hosting.
- Florida Georgia Line lead in nominations with a total of six, followed by Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean.
- Sam Hunt and FGL will be performing that night, along other country artists.
- Luke Brian is nominated for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.
