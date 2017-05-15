Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

May 15, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards are taking place in Las Vegas less than a week from now.

Next to the GRAMMYS, this is music’s biggest night. Filled with awards, jaw-dropping moments and memorable collaborations, here’s everything you need to know about it.

  • The Billboard Music Awards will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21 on ABC.
  • The Red Carpet coverage will be streamed live on Twitter @BBMAs and will be hosted by Chris Daughtry, Jessie James Decker, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Laura Marano and Sirius XM’s Sway Calloway.
  • Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris will host the official award show; this mark Luda’s fourth year hosting.
  • Florida Georgia Line lead in nominations with a total of six, followed by Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean.
  • Sam Hunt and FGL will be performing that night, along other country artists.
  • Luke Brian is nominated for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award.
  • B96 and US99 will be on-site that weekend covering pre-show interviews, parties and of course, the awards show. Follow us on social media: Twitter @US995, Instagram @US99, and Snapchat @US995chicago!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live