We’ve become accustomed to some killer crossover collaborations — from Kenny Chesney and P!nk to FGL and Backstreet Boys… but we heard of a collaboration that has MORE than peaked our interest!

Florida Georgia Line and John Legend will be performing together at the Billboard Music Awards and we can’t wait to see what that’ll be like!!

Songs they’re set to perform include “H.O.L.Y.” and “Surefire.”