IT’S OVER: ‘The Bachelor’s” Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins Split

It’s over for The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell.

The couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways. We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Higgins and Bushnell met on the series in 2016 and even though he proposed, things were a bit rocky when he confessed he was also in love with contestant Jojo Fletcher.

After the series, the engaged couple moved in together and 6-months-later but the returned to the spotlight questioning their love with their own reality show on Freeform titled, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

While doing press for the show, they admitted to dong couples counseling.

“We’re both ready to get married, but we haven’t set a date because we want to make sure we’re not doing it for anyone but ourselves,” said Bushnell at a recent interview, revealing that they aren’t hurrying down the aisle.

It’s a good thing they didn’t I guess.

Tell me – do you believe that couples that meet on the Bachelor actually last?