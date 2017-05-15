Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann appearing on Celebrity Family Feud

Jerrod Niemann and Lee Brice are BEST FRIENDS. Seriously, they gush about each other, they bounce music ideas off of each other, they’re label mates, they have the funniest relationship, they even made a song together! And now that beautiful team will be split apart for an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

I can promise you this: it will be nothing short of painfully HILARIOUS!

The pair will appear on Season 3 of the show this summer, and will be donating the $25,000 to charities depending on who wins; Jerrod to the USO and Lee to Folds of Honor.

Something else to look forward to in Season 3?! Kelly Clarkson vs Amy Schumer!!!

