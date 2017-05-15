Luke Combs gets his first #1

Luke Combs has an amazing story — if you don’t know, he didn’t have a backup plan. He moved to Nashville and supported himself off of funds he made from putting out music on his own. He knew the next step was to be in Nashville, so it didn’t matter to him if he didn’t know what would happen next.

Well, what’s happened since is nothing short of WONDERFUL for the new artist. He just got his first #1 for his killer song “Hurricane,” just before the release of his debut album, “This One’s For You,” out June 2nd.

We can’t wait to have him at our US*99 First Listen show, get your tickets HERE. CONGRATULATIONS LUKE!!!