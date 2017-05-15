‘Nashville’ Actor Powers Boothe Dies at 68

Former Nashville actor Powers Boothe passed away on Sunday at the age of 68.

Reports confirm he died of natural causes in his LA home.

A private service will be held for the actor in Texas.

His family may also hold a memorial celebration for him in the future.

He is best known for his role as cult leader Jim Jones in he TV film Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.

The Emmy-award winner also appeared in Deadwood, Sin City, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and the Avengers.

Most recently, he starred as Lamar Wyatt, Rayna Jaymes’ father and former mayor, on the hit Nashville.

Our prayers are with his family during this tough time.