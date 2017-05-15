Sorry to Break it To You But ‘Friends’ Is Never Coming Back

After a recent rumor of a Friends revival took the internet by storm, the show’s co-creator Marta Kauffman had to set the record straight.

“Nope! Never happening,” she told Us Weekly.

Give it to us straight why don’t you.

Kauffman addresses the recent image that began circulating online saying, “I know, [rumors] happen all the time! Not happening. Not ever.”

She’s not the only one who thinks that a Friends revival isn’t the smarter.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, believes the show would not have existed in the digital age.

“We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,” she told Arianna Huffington during her Thrive Global Podcast.

We obviously don’t believe that considering there are plenty of shows about friends who still communicate while on their cellphones.

But we get it, we have to leave the past in the past and hope that Nickelodeon never stops airing re-runs.