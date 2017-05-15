SURPRISE! Kelly Clarkson Joins Jason Aldean For “Don’t You Wanna Stay” Performance [VIDEO]

May 15, 2017 3:52 PM By Kasper

What a moment on Saturday night at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre when Jason Aldean started performing “Don’t You Wanna Stay” – a massive video screen lowered behind him that showed a shadowy-figure moving to the music…which was revealed to be Kelly Clarkson! Check out this magic:

Pretty cool moment right here – @kellyclarkson joins @jasonaldean for #DontYouWannaStay

A post shared by Kasper (@kasperradio) on

Of course, Kelly wasn’t there and recorded this ahead of time – but it LOOKED like she was there and it matched up perfectly. This is something that artists who have to perform their duet-hits at concerts need to do more of! Much better than just singing the other person’s part or playing the audio.

