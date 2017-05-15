The way Dan Smyers smiles (at his now WIFE) is how we ALL want to be looked at

May 15, 2017 7:48 PM By Kimmie Caruba
In case you missed the massive news of the weekend, Dan Smyers of Dan+Shay got MARRIED!!! If you remember, he had the most beautiful proposal to Abby in Hawaii…

Well they got married this weekend in Nashville & it was an ADORABLE affair!! All three of their dogs were in the wedding!!!

Their wedding photos are GORGEOUS!

But it was one of their engagement photos…

That made our hearts absolutely MELT — because of the look Dan is giving Abby. May we all be so lucky to have a look like that directed our way someday.

