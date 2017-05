SO. MANY. BABIES!!! Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren is expecting, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany is expecting & now we’ve found out there is a Delta Rae baby on the way!!!

AND IT’S A BOY!!!!! “The first Delta Bae/Baby Rae on his way in October!”

Ian Hölljes and his wife Rebecca are the first of the group to have a baby and we couldn’t be more excited for them!!

And if you haven’t heard Delta Rae’s killer harmonies in a minute… here’s a refresher 🙂