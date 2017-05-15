Trace Adkins, Chris Young to Headline Opry ‘Salute the Troops’ Concert

By Abby Hassler

The Grand Ole Opry hosts an annual Salute the Troops concert to honor veterans. This year, Trace Adkins and Chris Young are set to play the event, which will recognize veterans from Operations Desert Storm, on May 23.

Other musical guests include Charlie Daniels, Terri Clark and Dailey & Vincent, along with the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band, which is a group of injured veterans.

The event begins at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available here.