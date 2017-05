From Brad Paisley tweeting out a time and a place to meet, to his “Today” video, to LOCASH having real fan proposals in “Ring on Every Finger,” there have been some AWESOME opportunities to get in country stars’ music videos.

Florida Georgia Line currently have a VERY interesting opportunity… if you have a striking resemblance to the guys that is.

We have NO idea what they have planned, but to say we’re intrigued would be an understatement.