All Of Your Lucky Charms Dreams Are About To Come True

For everyone out there who has always wanted to pour themselves a bowl of JUST Lucky Charms marshmallows, that day is almost here!

General Mills announced yesterday that a limited quantity of 10,000 boxes of the magically delicious breakfast cereal will be released and you could win one!

“This month, specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms are hitting retail stores across the U.S. that include a code on the inside back panel. Just enter that 14-digit code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you’re one of the 10,000 lucky winners.”