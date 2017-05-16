All Of Your Lucky Charms Dreams Are About To Come True

May 16, 2017 6:49 PM By Kasper

For everyone out there who has always wanted to pour themselves a bowl of JUST Lucky Charms marshmallows, that day is almost here!

General Mills announced yesterday that a limited quantity of 10,000 boxes of the magically delicious breakfast cereal will be released and you could win one!

“This month, specially-marked boxes of Lucky Charms are hitting retail stores across the U.S. that include a code on the inside back panel. Just enter that 14-digit code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you’re one of the 10,000 lucky winners.”

More from Kasper
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live