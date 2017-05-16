Brantley Gilbert & Wife Expecting Baby After Fertility Struggle: ‘It’s an Answer to a Prayer’

Brantley Gilber and his wife Amber are going to be parents to a miracle baby!

The country rocker and his wife have been trying for a baby since they married in June 2015.

“We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he says. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

Gilbert said he was skeptical of trying in vitro so they decided to hold off plans for a little bit as he hit the road.

Understandably, he was overjoyed when Amber surprised him on his tour bus to tell him the good news.

“She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” Gilbert says. “I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

The couple plans to raise their son or daughter in a small town in Jefferson, Georgia.

They’ll find out the sex at a gender reveal party in a few weeks.

We’re getting all teary-eyed just writing this. We love a happy ending, congrats to the soon-to-be parents!