Bride & Groom Go To Hockey Game After Wedding! [VIDEO]

Erica Skuta and Lewis Blake were in her home state of Minnesota to say their ‘I Do’s’ but they also made sure to squeeze in some time to cheer on their their hockey team, the Minnesota Wild, against the Dallas Stars.

As it so happened, though, the best time to do that was immediately after their wedding! Leaving them not even enough time to change out of his suit and her gown before taking their seats at the Xcel Energy Center!

The newlyweds hoped to get on the Jumbotron, so they brought along a sign that read: ‘I flew 8,044 miles from New Zealand to be at this game (and to get married).

While this story is from 2015, it has recently gone viral again boasting over 2 million views on Facebook, thanks to a sponsored add by Gametime!

Source: DAILYMAIL