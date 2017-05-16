Chicago Is Getting The First Ever Nutella Cafe

For the love of Nutella!

Chicago will soon be able to add “Home of the World’s First Nutella Cafe” to it’s list of accomplishments.

Following the success of the Nutella Bar inside Eataly, the hazelnut spread company has decided to open its own-standing cafe across the street from Millennium Park, which is where I’ll be everyday for lunch.

The best part is, you don’t have to wait too long for it to open. It’s slated for a May 31 opening and you better believe, there will be some giveaways.

The cafe, which will be located at 151 N. Michigan Ave., won’t just include just the sweet gooey goodness, there will also be salads, soups and paninis on the menu.

A rep for Nutella said that the cafe will differ from the one inside Eataly because it will be owned by Ferrero USA, which owns Nutella.

“So it’s the first to truly capture the essence of the Nutella brand—not just in the dishes that’ll be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step through the door and into the space,” the rep said.

See the full menu HERE!