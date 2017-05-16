Essentially EVERY COUNTRY STAR was at the Preds game

May 16, 2017 10:49 PM By Kimmie Caruba
ICYMI the Nashville Predators took a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks in the playoffs Tuesday night… and essentially all of Nashville’s country stars were in attendance to cheer them on. No, really, everyone.

Keith Urban started off the night by singing the National Anthem…

*BONUS* Nicole Kidman was there with him too!!! ❤

It was truly a special moment for Keith, as he said, "I’ve lived in America for almost 25 years, and I’ve never been asked to sing the National Anthem, until tonight. So, it’s a huge honor. Thank you, Preds. God Bless!"

Carrie Underwood was so happy for him too!

Oh… and was THERE.

But wait, there’s WAY more…

Jason Aldean & his (PREGNANT!!! Still so excited) wife Brittany

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town

Chase Rice,Kip Moore AND their Playoff Beards

Kelly Clarkson

Dierks Bentley

WHAT. A. NIGHT.

