US*99 Country Lakeshake is going to be SO. GOOD. Miranda Lambert?! Rascal Flatts?! Dan+Shay?! Brother’s Osborne?! THOMAS RHETT?!?!?!?! (We could do this all day…)

Well everything good in life has an adult beverage to go along with it!!! In preparation for our ears to have a WONDERFUL 3 days, there’s now a drink for our stomachs (mouths? hmm…) to enjoy too!