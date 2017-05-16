Keith Urban sang the National Anthem for Game 3 ANA vs NSH

Ok ok the Blackhawks… let’s not even talk about it, but since they’re not in it, we can support our country stars in their team’s pretty amazing performance in the playoffs. Tuesday night was Game 3 of the Anaheim Ducks vs the Nashville Predators, and essentially EVERY country star was there to support.

Even with that kind of amazing energy, and high profile support, Keith Urban started off the night on a wonderfully high note with his rendition of the National Anthem.

DID YOU KNOW: it was the first time he’s EVER sung the National Anthem at a sporting event?!?!

YUP. He said, “I’ve lived in America for almost 25 years, and I’ve never been asked to sing the National Anthem, until tonight. So, it’s a huge honor. Thank you, Preds. God Bless!”

He did a FANTASTIC job… even Carrie Underwood thought so 😉