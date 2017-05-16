Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Chase Rice, Jake Owen CANNOT HANDLE the “guy romper”

What is a “guy romper” you may ask? You will be sorry you did.

The latest trend for men is a HUGE NO… yet fashion still decided to make something our eyes would love to forget, exist. The guy romper. As in a romper for men. As in Essentially overalls with sleeves and shorts-length bottoms. For men.

As a woman, it’s nearly impossible to find one that is long enough in the torso so as to not cause… we won’t go there. The point is — why? How? Who?!

And country stars are feeling the same way we do… It seems as though Chase Rice started off the (heated) debate…

Chris Youngsoon joined his team.



Jake Owen wanted to taunt Chase a little…



And then somehow, some way, a Twitter troll decided to blame the WHOLE STYLE on Kelsea Ballerini



Well then, that escalated rather quickly.