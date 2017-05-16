Kelsea Ballerini’s fiancé, Morgan Evans, signs Nashville record deal

May 16, 2017 10:27 PM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Australia, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Nashville, Warner Music Nashville

We all know how endlessly adorable Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé, Morgan Evans, are…

I know, it hurts a little bit doesn’t it?! Also a musician (I know, their future kids will be SO MUSICALLY TALENTED), from Australia (yep, Kelsea gets to hear that adorable accent for the rest of her life), he took a huge step in HIS career by signing a record deal with Warner Music Nashville!!!

How does one celebrate such a wonderful achievement?! By recording a mashup of your label mates songs of course!!! CONGRATULATIONS MORGAN EVANS!!!

It’s truly a killer mashup made up of: Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge,Cole Swindell, & Dan+Shay — so good to start, and his version is SO GOOD!!

Kelsea of course is SO PROUD of him!!

And Cole is happy for him too!!

