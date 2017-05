Luke Bryan will bring his ‘Huntin, Fishin and Lovin Every Tour’ with special guests Brett Eldredge and Granger Smith to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of the US*99 Summer Concert Series on Saturday, September 16th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am, but you can get them during the US*99 presale happening this Thursday (5/18) from 10am till 10pm!

Click HERE to purchase your tickets and use the code: LB2017

See you at the show!