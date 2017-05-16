‘Roseanne’ Revival Picked Up By ABC For Midseason Premiere

Who is ready for some Roseanne?

Nearly two decades after Roseanne finished its run, ABC has given a straight-to-series order for the revival.

That’s right, the Connors are coming back to your TV screens!

“We’re rebooting Roseanne. It is planned for the midseason. We’re still at the early stages,” said ABC president Channing Dungey. Early stages means there is no exact premiere date and no episode count.However, original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will be returning as well as Laurie Metcalfe and Johnny Galecki. Barr and Gilbert will also executive produce. No word on whether any other cast members will make an appearance.