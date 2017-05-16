Top 10 Songs You’ll Have on Repeat All Summer Long

May 16, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: summer music

Summer is all about kicking back, drinking a beer, eating too much food off the grill and enjoying the warm weather.

And that means, you need a good soundtrack for your careless summer vibes.

We’ve prepared a list of the top 10 songs that you’ll no doubt have on repeat all summer long.

Get ready to play these at every barbecue, pool and tailgate party!

 

1.Fix a Drink – Chris Janson

 

2.  Good Company – Jake Owen

 

3. Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

 

4. Somethin’ I’m Good At – Brett Eldredge

 

5. Body Like a Backroad – Sam Hunt 

 

6. Hurricane – Luke Combs

 

7. Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini 

 

8. Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

 

9. That Girl Is a Mustang – Scotty James

10. Hometown Girl – Josh Turner

Bonus: 

11. You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live