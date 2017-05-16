Top 10 Songs You’ll Have on Repeat All Summer Long

Summer is all about kicking back, drinking a beer, eating too much food off the grill and enjoying the warm weather.
And that means, you need a good soundtrack for your careless summer vibes.
We’ve prepared a list of the top 10 songs that you’ll no doubt have on repeat all summer long.
Get ready to play these at every barbecue, pool and tailgate party!
1.Fix a Drink – Chris Janson
2. Good Company – Jake Owen
3. Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris
4. Somethin’ I’m Good At – Brett Eldredge
5. Body Like a Backroad – Sam Hunt
6. Hurricane – Luke Combs
7. Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini
8. Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
9. That Girl Is a Mustang – Scotty James
10. Hometown Girl – Josh Turner
Bonus:
11. You Look Good – Lady Antebellum