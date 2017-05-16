Top 10 Songs You’ll Have on Repeat All Summer Long

Summer is all about kicking back, drinking a beer, eating too much food off the grill and enjoying the warm weather.

And that means, you need a good soundtrack for your careless summer vibes.

We’ve prepared a list of the top 10 songs that you’ll no doubt have on repeat all summer long.

Get ready to play these at every barbecue, pool and tailgate party!

1.Fix a Drink – Chris Janson

2. Good Company – Jake Owen

3. Craving You – Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris

4. Somethin’ I’m Good At – Brett Eldredge

5. Body Like a Backroad – Sam Hunt

6. Hurricane – Luke Combs

7. Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini

8. Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

9. That Girl Is a Mustang – Scotty James

10. Hometown Girl – Josh Turner

Bonus:

11. You Look Good – Lady Antebellum