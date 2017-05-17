‘Dancing With the Stars’ & ‘The Bachelor’ Spinoffs Coming to ABC

Bachelor-nation just got a wee bit bigger.

ABC has given spinoffs to two of its most popular franchises: Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor.

This either makes you very excited or completely disappoints you – it depends on your personal relationship with the reality shows.

The Bachelor will get the Olympics treatment with The Bachelor Winter Games debuting in February of 2018, which follows Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites as they compete in winter-themed athletic challenges while living together at a winer resort.

Dancing, on the other hand, gets the kiddo treatment debuting a kid version of the celebrity competition titled Dancing With the Stars Junior.

Celebrity kids will be paired with professional kid dances in the series, which debuts in spring 2018.