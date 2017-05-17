Epic Mac and Cheese Spot Coming To Rogers Park

Mac and Cheese heaven is coming to Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

The epic new spot, boasting 36 toppings and 8 different types of cheeses, will open its doors this Friday at 4pm.

Midnight Mac and Cheeserie will replaced The Growling Rabbit at 6968 N. Sheridan.

And you know how they say don’t eat after 7pm, especially cheese? Well that’s going out the door here since they’ll be serving up gooey, delicious mac and cheese till 2am (and midnight on Sundays!)

Cheese lovers can choose from a one-pound small size for $6.75 or a two-pound large for $8.25.

The noodles, sauce, toppings, including cheese, veggies and proteins, are all customizable.

Dishes are available for pick up or delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, UberEats and DoorDash.

Here’s your ginormous list of choices – clearly not for the indecisive.

More info HERE!

• Sharp Cheddar

• Mozzarella

• Gruyere

• Asiago

• Parmesan

• Pepper jack

• Goat cheese

• Feta

• Broccoli

• Edamame

• Peas

• Spinach

• Roasted mushrooms

• Caramelized onion

• Jalapeños

• Roasted garlic cloves

• Sun-dried tomato

• Fresh chopped tomato

• Grilled steak

• Sriracha grilled steak

• Roast chicken

• Buffalo chicken

• Grilled hot dog bites

• Mini-meatballs

• Lobster

• Crab

• Bacon

• Barbeque pulled pork

• Seitan

• Red pepper and cayenne

• Sriracha

• Basil pesto

• Durban curry

• Truffle oil

• Toasted crumbs