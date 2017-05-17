“Grey’s Anatomy” Is Getting a Firefighter-Focused Spin-Off

Can’t stop, won’t stop the TV machine that is Shonda Rhimes.

During the Upfront’s and on the heels of Scandal announcing it’s final seventh season, ABC announced that it has picked a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.

Through Rhimes’ strong relationship with ABC, the series received a straight to series order.

The series will be set in a Seattle firehouse and follow a group of firefighters. (So Chicago Fire?)

“From the captain to the newest recruit, we follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock,” the network said in a press release.

The untitled series is set to launch during an episode of the medical drama.

Despite a plethora of “doctor, firefighter and police” shows, Rhimes is a force not to be reckoned with.

So I say, Dick Wolf – watch out.