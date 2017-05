Keith Urban sang the National Anthem before the Nashville Predators hockey playoffs game this week … and it was something he’s never done before (how is that even possible???!!!) !

Inspirational, on so many levels >>>>>

"One of the proudest moments ever in my life."@KeithUrban spoke with @JonMorosi after singing the National Anthem before Game 3. #NSHvsANA pic.twitter.com/nhLmTKWrfW — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) May 17, 2017

You can watch his performance HERE (click).