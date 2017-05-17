Keith Urban on Singing National Anthem: ‘Nerve-Wracking’ and ‘Huge Honor’

By Abby Hassler

Keith Urban was beyond excited to sing the National Anthem at the Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final game Tuesday night (May 17).

“I’ve lived in America 25 years, [but] I’ve never been asked to sing the National Anthem, so it was such an honor to do it here in Nashville for the Preds,” Urban told NHL Network’s Jon Morosi. “It’s a nerve-wracking experience, but, above all, it’s a huge honor. It was — for me, probably — for all the years I’ve lived here, one of the proudest moments, ever, in my life.”

Urban also took to social media to reveal his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, might even be a bigger Predators fan than he is, saying, “She’s the one getting us down to games. I mean, I’m always ready to get in the car too, but she’s ready to go.”

The Predators won the Tuesday night game against the Anaheim Ducks and now lead the series 2-1.

