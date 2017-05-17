Luke Pell 

Luke Pell is playing Joe’s Live in Rosemont on August 11th and US*99 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Tickets go on sale on Friday at joeslive.com.

Known for capturing hearts across America on Season 12 of ABC’s hit television series The Bachelorette, country singer-songwriter Luke Pell was riding horses before he could even walk while growing up deep in the heart of Texas in the small town of Burnet. By age 12, Pell was spending his summers breaking horses, hell-bent on becoming a professional horse trainer until he graduated high school and accepted a football scholarship to The United States Military Academy at West Point in 2003. During his time in college, Pell found an escape from the stress and demands of everyday life in his guitar. After graduating and serving in the Army for five years, Pell came to the realization that his true passion was in songwriting. Now, Pell finds himself in Nashville chasing his dream while networking with publishing companies and established songwriters, including country music superstar Cole Swindell, Josh Hoge, Brandon Kinney, Ash Bowers, and more.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Luke Pell at Joe’s Live!

