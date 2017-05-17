Man Sues Date For Texting During Movie At Theater

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Brandon Vezma of Austin is suing the date he went with to a 3D showing of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 because she wouldn’t stop texting during the movie. He’s seeking $17.31 for the movie ticket and he’s going to small claims court to get those Drax dollars back.

“It was kind of a first date from hell,” said Vezmar. “This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”

The date, who asked not to be named, defended her behavior at the movies when reached for comment by the paper. Vezmar claims the woman “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages.” The date doesn’t deny using her phone, but she insists it wasn’t that much and she wasn’t a nuisance to anyone. She claims the texts were for a friend who was having a fight with her boyfriend.