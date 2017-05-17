McDonalds Partnering With UberEATS to Deliver in Chicago

May 17, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: McDonalds

One Big Mac delivery coming right up.

McDonald’s is now catering to those who are too lazy to get up and drive through the drive-thru.

The chain has partnered with UberEATS to launch a delivery service in Chicago.

Starting today, customers in the select few cities (LA, Columbus and Phoenix included) can get a “McDelivery” to their door through the app or UberEATS.com.

Not familiar with UberEATS? You use it through the same Uber app you use to order rides.

All first time UberEATS users can score $5 off their order now through Dec 31 using promo code MCDSMILE.

