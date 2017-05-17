Starbucks Testing Coffee Ice Cubes To Add More Jolt To Your Java

Hate having your coffee water down by ice cubes? Starbucks has a nifty little solution for that.

Coffee ice cubes.

Seriously, why didn’t we think of that?

“Customers can add ice that’s been made using Starbucks coffee to any iced espresso or brewed beverage for 80 cents,” said a Starbucks spokesperson.

Of course coffee ice cubes are more. But it’s worth it right? The more coffee, the better.

Approximately 100 stores in the Baltimore and St. Louis area are testing these new ice cubes for limited time.

Customers who have tried it say it made a significant difference and made the drink taste better.

Think coffee ice will become a permanent menu staple?