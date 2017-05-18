A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Lego Set Featuring Luke’s Diner Might Become a Reality

May 18, 2017 10:37 AM

A Lego set sent straight from heaven…. er, Stars Hallow.

We should all thank Rainer Zufall, a man who created a Gilmore Girls LEGO set and sent it to Lego Ideas crowdsourcing platform.

Now, the dream of visiting the quaint little town and grabbing a coffee, might become a reality.

The impeccably detailed set has Luke’s diner, with mismatched coffee mugs, an antique cash register, Lane as a waitress and a ‘no cell phones’ sign.

It comes with little Lego figures of Lorelai, Luke, Rory, Lane, Kirk and Jess. Unfortunately, no Dean and Logan – does Zufall know something that we don’t? How could Rory’s baby daddy (probably) not be included?

Zufall said he got the idea from his wife, who is a huge fan and asked him to build her Luke’s Diner.

The petition needs 10,000 supporters for Lego to review it and it’s currently about 500 short.

