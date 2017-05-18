Best Country WEDDING Songs

Our friends over at SoundsLikeNashville put together a list of the Top Country Wedding songs — love it. Would you add anything??
1. “Just A Kiss”, Lady Antebellum
2. “Break On Me”, Keith Urban
3. “Waitin’ On A Woman”, Brad Paisley
4. “Yours”, Russell Dickerson
5. “To The Moon And Back”, Luke Bryan
6. “Wanna Be That Song”, Brett Eldredge
7. “More Of You”, Chris Stapleton
8. “Star Of The Show”, Thomas Rhett
9. “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right”, Billy Currington
10. “Look At Me”, Carrie Underwood
