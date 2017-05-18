Brett Eldredge’s ‘Bryzzo’ jingle > all other jingles

May 18, 2017 2:18 AM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, Brett Eldredge, Bryzzo, chicago cubs, Cubs, jingle, Kris Bryant

We love Brett Eldredge. We love the Cubs. We love that Brett Eldredge loves the Cubs. We love that Brett Eldredge and Rizzo have the cutest bromance. And remember, Kris Bryant and Rizzo have a bromance so now there’s a bromance triangle that we really love.

Basically, Brett made the greatest jingle to represent such an adoration and well… WE LOVE IT!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live