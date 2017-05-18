Brooke Eden is coming to Studio99 for a live performance on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage on Tuesday, May 23rd!

On the heels of the recent release of Eden’s debut EP, Welcome to the Weekend, the accolades continue to pour in for the pintsized dynamo. Eden has been named an Amazon Music “Artist to Watch in 2017,” Vogue’s “10 Country ‘It’ Girls, one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, a SPOTIFY “Spotlight 2016” Artist, PEOPLE’s “Seven Country Acts You Should Check Out” and one of CMT’s “16 Listen Up Artists for 2016” as well as “One to Watch” by Country Music Rocks, NASH Country Weekly, MySpace, Nashville Lifestyles, Roughstock, Sounds Like Nashville, Whiskey Riff and more.

Find out more about Brook Eden, right here!

Enter below for a chance to win passes to see her at Studio99 on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

The contest begins Thursday 5/18 at 12pm and ends Monday 5/22 at 10am. Fifty (50) total winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries on Monday 5/22 at approximately 10am. Approximate retail value is $0. Must be 18 years of age and older to enter and win.