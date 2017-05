During last night’s Pittsburgh Pirates game TV broadcast, they were promoting Sunday “kids day” in between innings by showing several kids in the stands.

One of the kids shown was seen putting a huge can of Coors light on his lap. The kid looked like he was ready to take a swig before the camera cut away. Or was there something else in the beer can?

Ok but did anyone watching the #WSHvsPIT game during them talking about kids day see the kid with the beer? 🍻 A post shared by Alex Ziemann (@ajziemann) on May 17, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

