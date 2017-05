One Wahlburger coming right up!

Mark Wahlberg is bringing his burger chain to the city that loves to eat.

Crain’s reports that a location is set to open somewhere in River North in 2018.

There are currently 13 Wahlburgers in the US and Canada, all which are owned by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul.

The Chicago location is rumored to have a special burger for the locals. What do you think it would be called?

Check out a current menu – would you dine here?