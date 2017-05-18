The Chicago #RiverWalk Opens Saturday With A Huge Celebration!

Summer temps have hit Chicago and the city is taking the top off.

The riverwalk downtown will open with a huge celebration this Saturday 9a-9p.

Scheduled of events for Saturday, May 20, 2017

9:00 a.m. Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise aboard Chicago’s First Lady

Chicago’s First Lady Cruises (@cflcruises) and Chicago Architecture Foundation’s (@chiarchitecture) Instagram & Twitter for more info about how to secure tickets. Boarding is at 112 E. Riverwalk South.

10:15 a.m. Mercury’s Canine Cruise

The riverwalk is pet friendly!!! Canines and their owners can take a 90-minute river and lake cruise. Tickets are $35 for adults. Kids under 15 and canines ride FREE! Passengers board at 112 E. Wacker Drive

10:15 am, 12:15 pm., 2:15 pm., 4:15 pm. 6:15 pm Mercury’s Urban Adventure Cruise

90-minute Chicago River and Lake Michigan cruise featuring narration and stories of Chicago’s history. Tickets are $35 for adults. Kids ride free offer is avail at box office only. Passengers board at 112 E. Wacker Drive.

10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Chicago Architecture Foundation Riverwalk West Walking Tours

Free hour-long walk along the Riverwalk stretching from Lake Michigan to Lake Street. Meet at the Vietnam War Memorial at State Street and Wabash Avenue.

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Riverwalk Paddle

Hop in a kayak and paddle through Chicago’s river canyon. Kids and parents are free. Meet at Urban Kayaks location between the Columbus Drive and Lake Shore Drive bridges.

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Dance of the Bridges and Boats

See the annual bridge lifts and the parade of boats traveling under Chicago’s iconic movable bridges between Lake Street and Lake Shore Drive. Times for the bridge lifts are subject to change.

11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Downtown Docks

Discounted transient dockage for the Chicago Riverwalk during the kick-off event at 27 W. Riverwalk South.

