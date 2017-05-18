We’re COMPLETELY obsessed with Thomas Rhett’s daughter, Willa Gray

We were overjoyed when we heard Thomas Rhett & his wife Lauren were not only expecting but also adopting a child from Africa… since we were introduced to their new baby girl, Willa Gray, last week, we have completely fallen in love with her!!!

Seriously, isn’t she the cutest?!

And her parents absolutely ADORE HER, they’re glowing with love.

And the kid has awesome style already.

And is a little explorer!!!

Oh and did we mention she’s already her dad’s #1 fan?! (Sorry Lauren, you’re a SUPER close second now 😉 )