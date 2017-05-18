We’re COMPLETELY obsessed with Thomas Rhett’s daughter, Willa Gray

May 18, 2017 2:08 AM By Kimmie Caruba
Filed Under: Adoption, Baby Girl, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, willa gray

We were overjoyed when we heard Thomas Rhett & his wife Lauren were not only expecting but also adopting a child from Africa… since we were introduced to their new baby girl, Willa Gray, last week, we have completely fallen in love with her!!!

Seriously, isn’t she the cutest?!

And her parents absolutely ADORE HER, they’re glowing with love.

And the kid has awesome style already.

And is a little explorer!!!

Oh and did we mention she’s already her dad’s #1 fan?! (Sorry Lauren, you’re a SUPER close second now 😉 )

More from Kimmie Caruba
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live