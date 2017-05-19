Loretta Lynn, CMT Music Awards, Jason Aldean & Lucas Hoge This Week On The Pickup

This week’s THE PICKUP begins with some good news regarding the health of Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn. The singer has left the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from her recent stroke. Hear the emotional message that her sister (and fellow Grand Ole Opry member) Crystal Gayle issued to fans of the “Coal Miners’ Daughter.” This week’s edition also features all the details about the CMT Music Awards, which will be held June 7 in Nashville during the CMA Music Festival. Among this year’s nominees include Big & Rich, Carrie Underwood, LOCAH, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jason Aldean.

And, speaking of Jason Aldean. Find out the latest concerning the ACM Entertainer of the Year’s announcement with his wife Brittany concerning her pregnancy. The two took to Social Media to make the news public, and see the picture that revealed the scoop to his fan base. Kid Rock has something cooking, as well. Literally. The multi-format superstar announces the introduction of a new product, American BadAss Grill, that will be of interest to backyard chefs of all kinds – over two hundred inches of grilling space, and best of all, it’s Made In The USA!….and perfect for Memorial Day.

One artist that may definitely be using the grill is Lucas Hoge. The Country newcomer invites viewers on an exclusive behind the scenes look at video making for his latest single, “Dirty South.” The singer co-wrote the song with one of the main writers of The Who’s classics, Jack Williams!

Two of Country Music’s most enduring personalities are also featured on this week’s installment. “The Gentle Giant,” Don Williams, releases a new CD / DVD combo taken from his historic performances across the pond in Ireland. In a rare interview, Williams talks about the unique way that Irish audiences express their musical appreciation. And, last – but certainly not least, Dolly Parton continues to do good works on behalf of those affected by last year’s horrific fires in the Smoky Mountains. Parton had been giving each family who had lost their home $1,000 a month while they got back on their feet. This month, the singer did even more – a check for $5,000 each. She says she is humbled to be able to offer assistance. “I don’t put myself on any kind of pedestal for doing this….That’s the right thing to do. I’m a Smoky Mountain girl, and I’ve been blessed….When you’re in a position to help, you should help.”

