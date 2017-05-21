“Bark in the Park” at Soldier Field Today to Help the Anti-Cruelty Society!

Dr. Robyn Barbiers, President of the Anti-Cruelty Society, tells us about the 23rd annual 5K walk, benefiting Chicago’s oldest and largest animal welfare organization.

The dog-friendly walk takes place this morning (5/21) at Soldier Field. Registration begins at 8:30 AM, the walk starts at 10:00 AM, and the fun goes until 2:00 PM!

After the 5K, walkers will enjoy watching the dogs on the agility course, a craft center, a scavenger hunt, food, refreshments, beer, prizes, live music, and more.

Didn’t get a chance to register in advance? No worries! You can register on site starting at 8:30 this morning.

The top individual fundraiser will win an amazing package including Cubs tickets, Chicago architecture tour passes, and a distillery tour! All proceeds benefit the animals at The Society and support its programs.

Get registered at barkinthepark.org, and learn more about The Society at anticruelty.org.

MORE ANTI-CRUELTY SOCIETY EVENTS

MORE WEEKEND JOURNAL PODCASTS

MORE FROM LAURA TAYLOR