Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

Manchester police have confirmed 19 dead and as many as 60 injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England earlier this evening (May 22).

According to CBS News, Grande’s Dangerous Woman concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. Others report two loud bangs heard between 10:40 pm and 10:45 pm BST. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment, although phone callers to BBC Radio 5 place the explosion in the foyer near the merchandise booths, not in the seated area of the arena.

CBS News reports there were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena.

Ariana is O.K.,” her publicist Joseph Carozza told the New York Times. Grande posted the following message at 4:00 am BST.

Read the latest update from Manchester Police below.

Story developing.