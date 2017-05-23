Brett Eldredge Honors Grandfathers with Custom In-Ear Monitors

By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge took to social media to shared the unique way he is honoring his beloved grandfathers. The country star posted a new set of Ultimate Ears UE7 customized in-ear monitors Monday (May 22), which showcase the names of both men from his Eldredge and Vonderlage sides.

“My grandfathers were a big inspiration to me & big supporters of my dreams…these are their signatures & they live on through every song,” the 31-year-old wrote on social media.

With these earpieces, Eldredge can pay homage to his family when he starts on his national tour, hitting up major festivals throughout the summer.

