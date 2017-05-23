Country stars react to Manchester tragedy

We’re still receiving information & trying to process the horrible tragedy that unfolded Monday night in Manchester.

Things we do know:

– at least 22 people have died

– over 55 people were listed as injured

– an explosion occurred at Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande concert was concluding

– at the time of this post, the explosion is believed to be the result of a suicide bomber acting alone via ABC.

An attack like this hits close to home. Concerts are a huge part of artists, our & your lives… they’re a place to go to be happy, to relax, to have a wonderful time with the people & music you love. The innocence of that experience was taken from the fans in that arena Monday night, and that struck a cord with the music community.