Country stars react to Manchester tragedy

May 23, 2017 1:39 AM By Kimmie Caruba

We’re still receiving information & trying to process the horrible tragedy that unfolded Monday night in Manchester.

Things we do know:
– at least 22 people have died
– over 55 people were listed as injured
– an explosion occurred at Manchester Arena as an Ariana Grande concert was concluding
– at the time of this post, the explosion is believed to be the result of a suicide bomber acting alone via ABC.

An attack like this hits close to home. Concerts are a huge part of artists, our & your lives… they’re a place to go to be happy, to relax, to have a wonderful time with the people & music you love. The innocence of that experience was taken from the fans in that arena Monday night, and that struck a cord with the music community.

