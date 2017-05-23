Grandpa Rossy earns PERFECT SCORE

May 23, 2017 1:12 AM By Kimmie Caruba
Team #LadyAndTheGramp have won America’s heart all season (they started with Chicago’s heart), and now it’s time to crown a winner. During Monday’s show, the three final couples took to the floor — and Grandpa Rossy DELIVERED.

The pair started the night off with a Waltz to One Republic’s “Let’s Hurt Tonight” for a score of 33/40…

Their second performance stole the show… a freestyle that relied on a theme that David Ross knows best – baseball. Pretzels, bats… the dance was set to “It Takes Two” and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” earning them a PERFECT SCORE.

Brett Eldredge is supporting too!

And now, it’s time to VOTE!!! You can submit yours up until 30 minutes prior to the start of the finale.

In the words of MLB

