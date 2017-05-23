Mother in Manchester tells Stylz and Roman her experience at Ariana Grande concert bombing

May 23, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: ariana grande, Bombing, England, Manchester, Manchester Arena, suicide bomber, ticket office, United Kingdom

We are still trying to process the horrible tragedy that happened at the Ariana Grande show Monday night, when a suicide bomber killed 22 & injured over 55 people as the show was coming to a close.

Theresa is a mom who lives in Manchester & was at the concert with her daughter, her son & a friend with five other children.

A horrible attack like this could happen anywhere, so Stylz and Roman spoke to the Executive Director of the All State Arena about every venue’s worst nightmare.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live